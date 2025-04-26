Left Menu

Urgency in U.S.-Ukraine Rare Earths Deal

The U.S. President expressed concerns over Ukraine's delay in signing a deal concerning rare earth minerals, emphasizing its importance. Although three weeks behind schedule, he hopes for an immediate resolution. Meanwhile, progress on a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine continues smoothly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-04-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 00:08 IST
On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his concerns regarding Ukraine's delayed action in finalizing a crucial rare earth minerals deal with the United States.

The President noted that Ukraine, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has yet to sign off on the agreement, which is now three weeks overdue.

In a social media post, Trump expressed hope for its immediate completion, while also mentioning continued progress in peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine.

