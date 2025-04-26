Urgency in U.S.-Ukraine Rare Earths Deal

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his concerns regarding Ukraine's delayed action in finalizing a crucial rare earth minerals deal with the United States.

The President noted that Ukraine, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has yet to sign off on the agreement, which is now three weeks overdue.

In a social media post, Trump expressed hope for its immediate completion, while also mentioning continued progress in peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine.

