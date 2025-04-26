Al-Hilal Roars into Asian Champions League Semifinals

Al-Hilal has taken a significant step towards securing a fifth Asian Champions League title, crushing Gwangju 7-0 in Jeddah on Friday. The match was headlined by goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marcos Leonardo, and Salem Al-Dawsari, among others, showcasing the Saudi Pro League side's dominance.

The game at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium saw Al-Hilal, champions in 1991, 2000, 2019, and 2021, display their prowess against a debuting K-League opponent. Milinkovic-Savic set the tone early by scoring within six minutes. Yassine Bounou's crucial saves prevented Gwangju from capitalizing on chances.

Al-Hilal will now await the winner of the clash between Al-Ahli and Buriram United. The conclusion of this stage in Jeddah features other exciting matches, such as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr facing Yokohama F Marinos. The final showdown is scheduled for May 3.

