Al-Hilal Roars into Asian Champions League Semifinals

Al-Hilal secured a commanding 7-0 victory over South Korea's Gwangju in the Asian Champions League, advancing to the semifinals. The Saudi Pro League team had a strong performance with goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and others. They will face the winner of the Al-Ahli vs Buriram United match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 00:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Al-Hilal has taken a significant step towards securing a fifth Asian Champions League title, crushing Gwangju 7-0 in Jeddah on Friday. The match was headlined by goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marcos Leonardo, and Salem Al-Dawsari, among others, showcasing the Saudi Pro League side's dominance.

The game at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium saw Al-Hilal, champions in 1991, 2000, 2019, and 2021, display their prowess against a debuting K-League opponent. Milinkovic-Savic set the tone early by scoring within six minutes. Yassine Bounou's crucial saves prevented Gwangju from capitalizing on chances.

Al-Hilal will now await the winner of the clash between Al-Ahli and Buriram United. The conclusion of this stage in Jeddah features other exciting matches, such as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr facing Yokohama F Marinos. The final showdown is scheduled for May 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

