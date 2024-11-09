Seattle on Edge: Serial Stabbings Shock Community

In Seattle, police have apprehended a suspect connected to a series of random stabbings that left nine individuals injured over a two-day period. The attacks primarily unfolded in the city's Chinatown-International District, sending shockwaves throughout the community.

Authorities detailed the progression of the stabbings, which saw victims as young as 32 and as old as 60 years of age. The assaults began Thursday and continued into Friday, culminating in a concentrated spree on Friday afternoon. Police detained the suspect, seizing a weapon nearby.

Currently, four victims remain critically injured at Harborview Medical Center. The investigation continues, as authorities piece together evidence to determine the motive behind these random and brutal attacks.

