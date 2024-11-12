Left Menu

High Stakes in Jharkhand: ED Raids Amid Immigration Controversy

The Enforcement Directorate led raids in Jharkhand and West Bengal focusing on money laundering linked to illegal Bangladeshi infiltration. The action precedes Jharkhand's Assembly polls, with political accusations and promises to address the state's demographic concerns as key electoral issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:49 IST
High Stakes in Jharkhand: ED Raids Amid Immigration Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids across Jharkhand and West Bengal, targeting illegal Bangladeshi infiltration. These operations come just days before Jharkhand's first-phase Assembly polls, stirring political discourse around demographic issues and alleged government complicity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders have critiqued the state government for encouraging unlawful immigration, asserting it affects demographic balances in key tribal areas. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amplified these allegations, suggesting the state has become a sanctuary for illegal settlers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged a crackdown on infiltrators if the BJP gains power, aiming to restore land usurped by these entities. The ED investigation builds on a June FIR detailing the trafficking and infiltration involving Bangladeshi nationals, reflecting broader concerns along the eastern border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024