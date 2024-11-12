High Stakes in Jharkhand: ED Raids Amid Immigration Controversy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids across Jharkhand and West Bengal, targeting illegal Bangladeshi infiltration. These operations come just days before Jharkhand's first-phase Assembly polls, stirring political discourse around demographic issues and alleged government complicity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders have critiqued the state government for encouraging unlawful immigration, asserting it affects demographic balances in key tribal areas. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amplified these allegations, suggesting the state has become a sanctuary for illegal settlers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledged a crackdown on infiltrators if the BJP gains power, aiming to restore land usurped by these entities. The ED investigation builds on a June FIR detailing the trafficking and infiltration involving Bangladeshi nationals, reflecting broader concerns along the eastern border.

