Tensions Rise in Jiribam: Two Elderly Men Discovered After Violent Clash

Two elderly men were found dead in Jiribam district on Tuesday, following a violent clash between suspected militants and security forces, police reported.

During an ongoing search for missing persons, police recovered the bodies of Laishram Balen and Maibam Kesho from debris in Jakuradhor Karong, where militants had set shops ablaze. Prohibitory orders are imposed as a precautionary measure.

The Kuki-Zo Council called for a shutdown in reaction to the fatalities, while 11 militants were killed in the fierce gun battle. Security was heightened as forces recovered improvised mortar shells, and reinforcements from Assam Rifles and CRPF were deployed.

(With inputs from agencies.)