U.S. Pressures Israel to Resolve Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
International aid organizations argue that Israel has not adhered to U.S. requests for improved humanitarian access to Gaza. Despite some Israeli measures, U.S. officials indicate the efforts are insufficient and may affect U.S. military support as Israel continues its conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah.
- Country:
- Israel
International aid organizations claim that Israel has not fulfilled U.S. demands to allow greater humanitarian access to the war-torn Gaza Strip. The situation in Gaza is reportedly more dire than ever in the 13-month-old conflict.
Last month, the Biden administration pressured Israel to deliver more food and emergency aid into Gaza, setting a 30-day deadline that expired on Tuesday. The U.S. warned that failure to do so could result in a reduction of military support, as Israel continues its military actions against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
While Israel has announced some initiatives to alleviate the crisis, recent signals from U.S. officials indicate that these steps fall short of expectations. The officials have not yet specified potential repercussions for Israel's non-compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
