UN Expert Demands Resolution for Detained Philippine Journalist After Pre-Trial Detention

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Opinion and Expression, Irene Khan, has raised urgent concerns over the prolonged pre-trial detention of Filipino journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio, who has been awaiting trial for nearly four years. Ms Khan, who has been actively monitoring the situation, called for a swift and fair resolution, voicing alarm at the length of Cumpio’s detention without a final conviction.

"Today, on 11 November, Frenchie Mae Cumpio finally had a chance to testify in court, marking a rare opportunity to defend herself after nearly half a decade of waiting," Khan said. "It has taken the Philippine authorities an unjustifiably long time to prepare a case against her, and she has spent these years in detention. This extensive pre-trial detention casts serious doubt on the fairness of the judicial process in her case."

Background of Frenchie Mae Cumpio’s Arrest

Frenchie Mae Cumpio, known for her reporting on human rights violations allegedly committed by Philippine state security forces, was arrested in a night raid on her residence in Tacloban City on 7 February 2020. Authorities charged her with illegal possession of firearms, explosives, and financing terrorism—charges she denies. Her arrest followed months of what Khan described as "red-tagging," surveillance, and intimidation—a common tactic used against activists and journalists in the Philippines to link them to communist insurgency activities.

“The arrest and criminal charges, following a campaign of red-tagging and harassment, suggest retaliatory intent due to her journalism work,” Khan stated. Red-tagging, the practice of publicly branding activists and journalists as terrorists or communists, has led to the arrest and detention of numerous individuals in the Philippines, especially those critical of government policies.

Concerns Over Fair Trial and Judicial Independence

Ms. Khan emphasized Cumpio’s right to a timely and fair trial, noting, "Frenchie has a right to a prompt and fair trial. I trust that the court will examine her case thoroughly and, in the absence of substantial evidence, will dismiss the charges and ensure her immediate release and appropriate compensation." She further warned that the use of non-bailable charges as a tactic to silence critics of the government is a deeply concerning pattern and urged the Philippines to halt such practices immediately.

In January 2024, during a visit to the Philippines, Khan documented similar cases of journalists and activists facing fabricated charges followed by prolonged detention. She conveyed her findings to the Philippine government and pressed for reforms to end harassment through misuse of the legal system.

International Pressure for Justice in Cumpio’s Case

In line with her recent remarks, Ms Khan is maintaining active communication with the Philippine authorities, urging them to uphold Cumpio's rights and address wider abuses within the judicial system. Global human rights organizations have also rallied around Cumpio's case, spotlighting it as part of a broader issue of media suppression and judicial abuse in the Philippines.

Ms. Khan concluded by asserting, “Prolonged pre-trial detention of journalists and critics is an unacceptable practice that must end. Justice delayed is justice denied.”

As calls for justice for Frenchie Mae Cumpio gain international attention, there is mounting pressure on Philippine authorities to protect press freedom and review the legal treatment of critics and journalists within the country.