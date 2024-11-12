Explosion Scare Near Yemen: Maritime Safety Alert
A vessel near Yemen reported explosions. UKMTO confirmed no damage or injuries, ensuring crew safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:58 IST
- United Arab Emirates
A vessel situated 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah experienced multiple explosions on Tuesday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
Despite the alarming circumstances, no damage to the vessel was reported. Moreover, UKMTO confirmed the crew's safety amidst the incident.
The event highlights ongoing risks in maritime operations near Yemen, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and safety protocols.
