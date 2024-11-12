Ukraine's Resilient Air Defense Thwarts Russian Drone Barrage

In a significant overnight operation, Ukraine's air force announced the successful downing of 46 out of 110 Russian drones launched in a coordinated aerial assault. This development marks a continued effort by Russian forces, who also utilized three missiles and guided aerial bombs during the attacked period, the air force reported.

The regional governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed that a late-night attack on Kharkiv resulted in three injuries and damage to windows across 20 residential buildings. Meanwhile, in the central Kyiv region, debris from the assault damaged 10 private residences, a garage, and a car, according to regional authorities.

Additionally, blasts in the Cherkasy region led to a fire on open territory and shattered the windows of a local enterprise. The governor conveyed these impacts, reflecting the ongoing challenges faced by civilians and infrastructure amid the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)