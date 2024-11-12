Left Menu

Ukraine's Resilient Air Defense Thwarts Russian Drone Barrage

Ukraine's air force successfully shot down 46 of 110 Russian drones launched overnight. Russian forces also deployed three missiles and guided aerial bombs. Attacks led to injuries in Kharkiv and damage across multiple regions, including Kyiv and Cherkasy, where homes and businesses sustained significant harm.

Updated: 12-11-2024 15:39 IST
In a significant overnight operation, Ukraine's air force announced the successful downing of 46 out of 110 Russian drones launched in a coordinated aerial assault. This development marks a continued effort by Russian forces, who also utilized three missiles and guided aerial bombs during the attacked period, the air force reported.

The regional governor of Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov, confirmed that a late-night attack on Kharkiv resulted in three injuries and damage to windows across 20 residential buildings. Meanwhile, in the central Kyiv region, debris from the assault damaged 10 private residences, a garage, and a car, according to regional authorities.

Additionally, blasts in the Cherkasy region led to a fire on open territory and shattered the windows of a local enterprise. The governor conveyed these impacts, reflecting the ongoing challenges faced by civilians and infrastructure amid the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

