Govt Launches Trial Program to Support Individuals with Complex Needs from Emergency Housing

The New Zealand government has introduced a groundbreaking trial designed to support individuals and couples with complex needs in transitioning out of emergency housing and into long-term, stable accommodation. The initiative, announced by Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka, focuses on adults without children who have been in emergency housing for extended periods, with the goal of reducing the number of people in emergency housing by 75% by 2030.

The new program builds on the success of the Priority One policy, which has already helped move 726 households—including 1,452 tamariki (children)—from emergency housing motels into social housing since April 2024. However, Potaka explained, “We now want to help those in emergency housing without children move into permanent homes, recognizing that they too face unique challenges and require support tailored to their needs.”

This two-year trial aims to support up to 100 individuals who have been in emergency housing for over a year and are not registered for other housing support services managed by the Ministry of Social Development. Beginning this month, Wellington City Mission and Emerge Aotearoa in Waikato are the first organizations involved in the trial, providing wraparound services that are tailored to each client’s specific needs.

Under this social investment model, support might include assistance with budgeting, primary healthcare enrollment, access to employment and counselling services, help with tenancy management, and re-engagement with family and community networks. Participants may also receive support to open bank accounts, obtain driver’s licenses, and develop life skills necessary for independent living.

Minister Potaka emphasized the importance of the program’s personalized approach: “Rather than applying a uniform program, this trial allows service providers to design support plans based on each individual’s situation and goals.” By addressing the underlying issues that can keep people in a cycle of emergency housing, the program is expected to improve long-term outcomes.

A critical part of the trial will be evaluating whether tailored support is effective in helping participants not only secure housing but also maintain it. The insights from this trial could inform future policies and services to prevent people from enduring prolonged stays in emergency housing.

The government sees stable, permanent housing as foundational to better health, economic stability, and social connectivity. “When people live in a stable, warm, dry whare, they achieve better outcomes, not just for themselves but for the wider community,” Potaka said. “This is an investment in our country’s future, ensuring all New Zealanders have a fair chance to succeed.”

For more information on eligibility and the services provided under the trial, visit the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s website or contact participating service providers.