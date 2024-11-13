Odisha Police Officers Honored with National Excellence Award

Three police officers from Odisha have achieved national recognition, being awarded the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak-2024 for their exemplary crime investigation skills, an official revealed on Wednesday.

The recipients, Sabyasachi Malla, Rajendra Narayan Pattanik, and Rigan Kindo, demonstrated exceptional capabilities in unraveling complex murder cases, earning them this prestigious honor.

This award, part of a nationwide accolade that acknowledged 463 personnel, aims to highlight excellence in police work and boost the morale of officers by promoting high professional standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)