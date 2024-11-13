Supreme Court Condemns 'Bulldozer Justice': New Guidelines Issued

The Supreme Court has taken a stand against what's been termed 'bulldozer justice,' laying out comprehensive guidelines for property demolition across India.

In a verdict delivered by Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, the court emphasized the Executive's role, warning against it acting as a judge and executing demolitions merely because someone is accused of a crime.

The court also outlined necessary procedures, such as issuing show cause notices and adhering to constitutional safeguards, ensuring that rights of the accused and convicts are protected.

(With inputs from agencies.)