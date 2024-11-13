Supreme Court Slams 'Bulldozer Justice': A Landmark Judgment

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat expressed approval of the Supreme Court's ruling against 'bulldozer justice,' where property demolitions occur without due process. Karat highlighted the importance of the judgment in protecting many from unjust demolitions.

The Supreme Court set forth national guidelines, stating that the executive branch cannot unilaterally act as judge and executioner by demolishing homes of accused individuals. This decision aims to prevent the arbitrary destruction of homes, particularly those of marginalized communities.

The apex court mandated that demolitions require prior notice, as outlined by local laws or within a 15-day window, stressing that executing demolitions based on mere accusations is unconstitutional. This ruling is a significant step towards safeguarding rights and delivering justice to those previously or potentially targeted.

