Left Menu

Supreme Court Slams 'Bulldozer Justice': A Landmark Judgment

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat praised the Supreme Court's judgment against 'bulldozer justice,' which deemed demolitions without due process illegal. The court established nationwide guidelines to protect citizens, emphasizing the unconstitutionality of demolishing homes based solely on accusations, aiming for justice especially for targeted minority communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:59 IST
Supreme Court Slams 'Bulldozer Justice': A Landmark Judgment
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat expressed approval of the Supreme Court's ruling against 'bulldozer justice,' where property demolitions occur without due process. Karat highlighted the importance of the judgment in protecting many from unjust demolitions.

The Supreme Court set forth national guidelines, stating that the executive branch cannot unilaterally act as judge and executioner by demolishing homes of accused individuals. This decision aims to prevent the arbitrary destruction of homes, particularly those of marginalized communities.

The apex court mandated that demolitions require prior notice, as outlined by local laws or within a 15-day window, stressing that executing demolitions based on mere accusations is unconstitutional. This ruling is a significant step towards safeguarding rights and delivering justice to those previously or potentially targeted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024