Parliamentary Panel Revisits Marriage Age Bill Amidst Expired Legislation

As the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, lapsed with the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, a Parliamentary Standing Committee is set to re-examine the issue of the age of marriage for men and women. This legislative session aims to bring consistency across existing marriage age laws.

The committee, chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, will convene on November 22 to scrutinize various women's rights legislations. Key stakeholders, including the Women and Child Development Ministry and advocacy representatives, will present their perspectives on increasing the minimum marriage age for females to 21 years.

Concurrently, the committee will evaluate the New Education Policy's impact on school education, seeking insights from the Department of School Education and Literacy and educational bodies like the NCERT. The NEP, which replaced the 1986 policy, emphasizes mother tongue instruction, aiming for comprehensive educational reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)