Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Revisits Marriage Age Bill Amidst Expired Legislation

A Parliamentary Standing Committee will review the age of marriage issue as the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, has lapsed. The panel will discuss proposed changes on November 22, alongside the New Education Policy's effects. Additionally, the meeting will cover children's status and women's protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:50 IST
Parliamentary Panel Revisits Marriage Age Bill Amidst Expired Legislation
  • Country:
  • India

As the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, lapsed with the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, a Parliamentary Standing Committee is set to re-examine the issue of the age of marriage for men and women. This legislative session aims to bring consistency across existing marriage age laws.

The committee, chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, will convene on November 22 to scrutinize various women's rights legislations. Key stakeholders, including the Women and Child Development Ministry and advocacy representatives, will present their perspectives on increasing the minimum marriage age for females to 21 years.

Concurrently, the committee will evaluate the New Education Policy's impact on school education, seeking insights from the Department of School Education and Literacy and educational bodies like the NCERT. The NEP, which replaced the 1986 policy, emphasizes mother tongue instruction, aiming for comprehensive educational reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024