Left Menu

Supreme Court's Nationwide Guidelines on Property Demolitions Unearthed

The Supreme Court issued comprehensive guidelines on property demolitions across India, emphasizing the need for notice and opportunity to contest. Unaudited structures in public spaces are excluded. Authorities must ensure procedural integrity and accountability, with strict adherence to guidelines to avoid contempt or restitution responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:21 IST
Supreme Court's Nationwide Guidelines on Property Demolitions Unearthed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has introduced new national guidelines regarding the demolition of properties, emphasizing the necessity for affected parties to receive a chance to challenge demolition orders in a suitable forum before any actions are taken.

Under Article 142 of the Constitution, the court specified that these guidelines won't apply to unauthorized public structures. Before any demolition, a show-cause notice must be issued, returnable in accordance with local municipal laws or within 15 days of notice receipt, whichever gives more time.

The Supreme Court's decision requires detailed inspection reports and video documentation of demolition processes to ensure transparency and accountability, with potential penalties for guideline violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024