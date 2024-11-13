Supreme Court's Nationwide Guidelines on Property Demolitions Unearthed
The Supreme Court issued comprehensive guidelines on property demolitions across India, emphasizing the need for notice and opportunity to contest. Unaudited structures in public spaces are excluded. Authorities must ensure procedural integrity and accountability, with strict adherence to guidelines to avoid contempt or restitution responsibilities.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has introduced new national guidelines regarding the demolition of properties, emphasizing the necessity for affected parties to receive a chance to challenge demolition orders in a suitable forum before any actions are taken.
Under Article 142 of the Constitution, the court specified that these guidelines won't apply to unauthorized public structures. Before any demolition, a show-cause notice must be issued, returnable in accordance with local municipal laws or within 15 days of notice receipt, whichever gives more time.
The Supreme Court's decision requires detailed inspection reports and video documentation of demolition processes to ensure transparency and accountability, with potential penalties for guideline violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
