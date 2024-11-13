Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel and Hezbollah at Crossroads Amid Ceasefire Hopes

Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah-controlled areas in Beirut for the second day, with hopes for a ceasefire as a U.S. envoy expresses optimism. Over seven weeks, Israeli attacks killed 3,365 in Lebanon, highlighting ongoing hostilities. Calls for adherence to U.N. Resolution 1701 echo as ceasefire talks continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:21 IST
Israeli airstrikes pummeled Hezbollah-controlled southern Beirut for a second consecutive day, fueling tensions as Lebanon anticipates new ceasefire proposals from Washington. Over the past seven weeks, Israeli offensives against Iran-backed Hezbollah have intensified, resulting in significant casualties and destruction in Lebanese territories.

Amidst this rising conflict, eight people, including three women and three children, were killed in the Beirut suburb Dahiyeh. These strikes come as the Israeli military targets Hezbollah's weapons facilities, while Hezbollah retaliates by firing projectiles into Israel.

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein remains optimistic about a potential truce, despite last year's unsuccessful negotiations. The focus now is on securing a ceasefire grounded in U.N. Security Council resolution 1701, demanding south Lebanon's demilitarization, which both Israel and Lebanon have accused one another of flouting.

