Tensions Escalate: Israel and Hezbollah at Crossroads Amid Ceasefire Hopes

Israeli airstrikes pummeled Hezbollah-controlled southern Beirut for a second consecutive day, fueling tensions as Lebanon anticipates new ceasefire proposals from Washington. Over the past seven weeks, Israeli offensives against Iran-backed Hezbollah have intensified, resulting in significant casualties and destruction in Lebanese territories.

Amidst this rising conflict, eight people, including three women and three children, were killed in the Beirut suburb Dahiyeh. These strikes come as the Israeli military targets Hezbollah's weapons facilities, while Hezbollah retaliates by firing projectiles into Israel.

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein remains optimistic about a potential truce, despite last year's unsuccessful negotiations. The focus now is on securing a ceasefire grounded in U.N. Security Council resolution 1701, demanding south Lebanon's demilitarization, which both Israel and Lebanon have accused one another of flouting.

