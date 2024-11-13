Odisha's Strategic Move: Inter-ministerial Committee to Resolve State Disputes

The Odisha government announced on Wednesday the formation of an inter-ministerial committee to address and resolve ongoing disputes with neighboring states. This strategic decision was made during a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

During the meeting, officials extensively discussed lingering issues with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, particularly concerning the Polavaram project, the sharing of Bansadhara river water, and the conflict over Kotia village. These disputes have been a matter of contention and require immediate attention from the involved parties.

The committee will also delve into the Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh, aiming for a cooperative resolution. Such initiatives reflect Odisha's proactive approach towards inter-state harmony and development.

