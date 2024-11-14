Left Menu

Court Strikes Down New York Ivory Sales Ban

A federal appeals court invalidated a New York law restricting ivory and rhinoceros horn sales by antiques dealers, arguing it unfairly curtailed commercial speech. The ruling observed that the law extended beyond federal regulations, burdening dealers' communications with buyers. Sponsors had cited wildlife conservation as the law's intent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 00:37 IST
Court Strikes Down New York Ivory Sales Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal appeals court has invalidated a New York law that effectively prohibited sales and displays of ivory and rhinoceros horns by antiques dealers. The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals argued the law unfairly restricted commercial speech protected under the First Amendment.

The challenge was brought by trade groups who contended the law, signed by former Governor Andrew Cuomo, was overly broad and hindered legal transactions. The judges noted the law exceeded federal regulations, which allow for certain exceptions in ivory sales, by imposing more stringent criteria.

Proponents of the law intended to combat poaching and protect endangered species, citing the decline of elephant and rhinoceros populations. Despite its noble aim, the court ruled the legislation placed an excessive burden on dealers, impeding their ability to communicate crucial information to buyers about the legality of their goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024