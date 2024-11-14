Left Menu

China-Linked Hackers Infiltrate US Telecom Surveillance

U.S. authorities report China-linked hackers have breached multiple telecommunications companies, intercepting surveillance data meant for American law enforcement. They stole customer call records and certain court-order-requested information, primarily targeting those involved in government or political activities. The FBI and CISA confirm these security breaches.

Updated: 14-11-2024 03:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 03:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China-linked hackers have reportedly intercepted surveillance data that was intended for American law enforcement agencies, having infiltrated an unspecified number of telecommunications companies, as acknowledged by U.S. authorities on Wednesday.

According to a joint statement by the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the hackers breached the networks of multiple telecom firms, accessing U.S. customer call records and communications of individuals involved in government or political activities. The attackers also copied information that was under U.S. law enforcement requests following court orders.

While details were sparse, the statement aligns with reports from various media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, warning of Chinese hackers opening a back door into systems used by law enforcement to monitor American telecommunications. The Chinese Embassy in Washington has yet to comment, maintaining its denial of hacking accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

