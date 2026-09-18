China Amplifies Military Presence: Strategic Upgrades in Djibouti

Recent upgrades at China's military base in Djibouti have sharply increased its ability to monitor military activities across the Middle East and Africa, states a report by a US think tank. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) highlighted the installation of antennas and satellite communications equipment at the site, China's only recognized overseas military base.

Regional conflicts, involving actors like the Houthis, Iran, the US, and Israel, have underscored the strategic importance of gathering intelligence from this base. CSIS notes that two new communications compounds, appearing mid-2024, likely play a role in expanding intelligence and military command infrastructure, enhancing links between Chinese forces in the region and their headquarters back home.

The report underlines how the new equipment's configuration facilitates varied signal transmissions and detections, drastically improving China's regional situational awareness. Set near the crucial Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the base empowers the People's Liberation Army Navy to bolster its operational reach in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, amidst rival bases from the US, France, Italy, and Japan. The facility supports China's broader push into Africa, merging economic and military aspirations.