Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Brazil's Supreme Court: A Nation on Alert

A deadly explosion occurred outside Brazil's Supreme Court, prompting evacuation and raising concerns about safety in the capital, Brasilia. The incident adds to tensions as the court has recently faced threats from far-right groups, related to its efforts against misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 14-11-2024 06:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 06:21 IST
Explosion Rocks Brazil's Supreme Court: A Nation on Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosive incident outside Brazil's Supreme Court has left one man dead, sparking urgent evacuations of justices and staff on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed the blast, taking place at 7:30 PM, occurred shortly after the day's judicial proceedings had concluded.

The explosions, caught on local media, depicted two successive blasts in the Praca dos Tres Poderes, an area housing Brazil's key government institutions. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was confirmed to be away from the nearby presidential palace at the time.

While the motive remains unclear, the incident underscores heightened security concerns. The Supreme Court has been a focal point for threats, particularly against Justice Alexandre de Moraes, following its crackdown on misinformation linked to ex-President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024