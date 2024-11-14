Explosion Rocks Brazil's Supreme Court: A Nation on Alert
A deadly explosion occurred outside Brazil's Supreme Court, prompting evacuation and raising concerns about safety in the capital, Brasilia. The incident adds to tensions as the court has recently faced threats from far-right groups, related to its efforts against misinformation.
An explosive incident outside Brazil's Supreme Court has left one man dead, sparking urgent evacuations of justices and staff on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed the blast, taking place at 7:30 PM, occurred shortly after the day's judicial proceedings had concluded.
The explosions, caught on local media, depicted two successive blasts in the Praca dos Tres Poderes, an area housing Brazil's key government institutions. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was confirmed to be away from the nearby presidential palace at the time.
While the motive remains unclear, the incident underscores heightened security concerns. The Supreme Court has been a focal point for threats, particularly against Justice Alexandre de Moraes, following its crackdown on misinformation linked to ex-President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
