Explosive Outburst: Failed Supreme Court Infiltration Triggers Chaos in Brazil

A man attempting to breach Brazil’s Supreme Court triggered two explosions in the capital, Brasilia, causing widespread alarm and leading to evacuation. Authorities report the man died at the scene. The motive remains unclear, with investigations underway. Security measures have been heightened around major government buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 14-11-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 09:09 IST
Tensions escalated in Brasilia on Wednesday night when a man unleashed deadly explosions near Brazil’s Supreme Court. Authorities confirm the individual, who attempted to intrude upon the judiciary, died in the blasts, forcing an emergency evacuation of the premises.

The incident began when the assailant detonated explosives inside a vehicle parked in Congress's lot, before proceeding to the Supreme Court. Although unsuccessful in penetrating the building, the man managed a second blast outside, echoing across Three Powers Plaza, a central hub for Brazil's government activities.

Lieutenant Governor Celina Leao expressed concerns about potential further threats, advising congressional closures as a precautionary measure. The aftershocks of this brazen act of violence have intensified, with forensic and federal investigations in progress to unravel his identity and motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

