Teenage Hoax Caller Faces Justice: The Case of Alan Filion
Alan Filion, an 18-year-old from California, has admitted to making over 375 hoax swatting calls, causing chaos and fear nationwide. Arrested after a years-long spree, Filion pleaded guilty to interstate threats and faces up to 20 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for February.
An 18-year-old from California has confessed to making hundreds of hoax emergency calls, known as swatting, over two years, federal prosecutors announced. Alan Filion's actions led police to respond to fake bomb threats and shootings at various locations, inciting widespread fear and commotion.
Filion, who resides in Lancaster, California, pleaded guilty to four counts of interstate threat transmission under a plea deal with the U.S District Court in Orlando, Florida, according to officials. Awaiting sentencing in a Florida jail, Filion's attorney did not comment on the proceedings.
The Department of Justice detailed Filion's use of false internet identities to run a 'swatting-for-a-fee service,' where he charged up to $75 for hoax calls. His charges include a May 2023 call threatening a mosque in Florida which led to his arrest and extradition following an investigation by the DOJ and FBI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
