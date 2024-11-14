Hospital Horror: A Rampage in Arunachal Pradesh

A terrifying incident unfolded in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district when a man went on a deadly rampage inside a hospital, killing three, including his wife and child, and injuring five others, police confirmed.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Nikam Sangbia, was apprehended after attacking patients and bystanders with a machete in the hospital's gynaecology ward. Those killed include his 38-year-old wife Tade Sangbia, his two-year-old daughter Nakia Sangbia, and 45-year-old Pakha Welly.

Inspector Minli Geyi, the Officer-in-Charge of Seppa police station, suffered severe injuries while attempting to subdue the attacker. In response, police have intensified security measures in the district as investigations continue to uncover the motives behind this grisly act.

