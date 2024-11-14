Left Menu

U.N. Bolsters Peacekeeping Mission in Lebanon Amidst Tension

The United Nations aims to strengthen its peacekeeping mission in Lebanon to support the Lebanese army after a truce is reached. UNIFIL plays a supportive role, monitoring the area along the Israel-Lebanon border despite ongoing hostilities. Discussions are ongoing to enhance its capabilities without increasing troop numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:44 IST
U.N. Bolsters Peacekeeping Mission in Lebanon Amidst Tension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations plans to fortify its peacekeeping mission in Lebanon to aid the Lebanese army once a truce is established, according to U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix. However, the U.N. will not directly enforce a ceasefire.

UNIFIL, deployed in southern Lebanon to oversee the border with Israel, has faced over a year of hostilities between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters. Diplomatic efforts focus on U.N. Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 conflict and demands Hezbollah's withdrawal from the border zone. Israel has criticized UNIFIL's effectiveness and urged them to stand down as fighting continues.

Despite repeated attacks on its troops, UNIFIL remains active, emphasizing its supportive role. Talks are underway with contributing nations to assess enhancements, potentially including advanced technology and post-truce operations such as clearing explosives. Lacroix underscored the importance of protecting peacekeepers and hinted at future operational changes following successful negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024