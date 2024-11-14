U.N. Bolsters Peacekeeping Mission in Lebanon Amidst Tension

The United Nations plans to fortify its peacekeeping mission in Lebanon to aid the Lebanese army once a truce is established, according to U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix. However, the U.N. will not directly enforce a ceasefire.

UNIFIL, deployed in southern Lebanon to oversee the border with Israel, has faced over a year of hostilities between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters. Diplomatic efforts focus on U.N. Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 conflict and demands Hezbollah's withdrawal from the border zone. Israel has criticized UNIFIL's effectiveness and urged them to stand down as fighting continues.

Despite repeated attacks on its troops, UNIFIL remains active, emphasizing its supportive role. Talks are underway with contributing nations to assess enhancements, potentially including advanced technology and post-truce operations such as clearing explosives. Lacroix underscored the importance of protecting peacekeepers and hinted at future operational changes following successful negotiations.

