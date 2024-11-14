Peacekeepers Exchange Fire on the Lebanon Frontlines
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that unidentified individuals fired around 30 shots at peacekeepers, who then safely returned fire. An investigation is underway, and no injuries were reported.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced that a confrontation occurred when unidentified individuals fired approximately 30 shots at peacekeepers on Thursday.
According to UNIFIL, the peacekeepers returned fire and subsequently moved to a secure location.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.
