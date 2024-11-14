Man Booked for Offensive Remarks Against Activist in Latur

A man in Latur has been booked for allegedly making offensive remarks against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, according to local police.

The individual, identified as Shrikant Rathod from Nitur in Nilanga tehsil, was apprehended following a complaint from within the Maratha community.

Rathod now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)