Man Booked for Offensive Remarks Against Activist in Latur

A Latur resident, Shrikant Rathod, was booked for allegedly making offensive remarks against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. The complaint was lodged by a member of the Maratha community. Rathod faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Latur has been booked for allegedly making offensive remarks against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, according to local police.

The individual, identified as Shrikant Rathod from Nitur in Nilanga tehsil, was apprehended following a complaint from within the Maratha community.

Rathod now faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

