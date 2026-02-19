Left Menu

Punjab's High-Tech Offensive Against Drug Trafficking

Punjab's DGP Gaurav Yadav inaugurated a new ultra-modern Anti-Narcotics Task Force office in Jalandhar as part of the state's anti-drug campaign. The facility is equipped with advanced forensic tools and data systems to target drug traffickers. The campaign has already led to significant arrests and drug seizures.

In a significant stride towards combating drug trafficking, Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) office in Jalandhar. This initiative is a key part of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign spearheaded by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 1.60 crore, the new ANTF facility spans approximately 9,000 square feet in Police Lines, Jalandhar. It is designed to enhance the efficacy of operations against drug networks with its cutting-edge forensic tools, data analysis systems, and cryptocurrency tracking capabilities.

The upgraded Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS 2.0) is a cornerstone of this effort, boasting a database of over 70,000 criminal voices. Since March last year, Punjab Police have registered over 35,000 FIRs, arrested over 50,000 smugglers, and seized substantial quantities of various drugs along with Rs 16.68 crore in illicit money.

