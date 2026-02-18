Mani Shankar Aiyar's Fiery Remarks and Political Allegiances

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar sparked controversy on Wednesday by declaring his loyalty to past leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Rajiv Gandhi, distancing himself from current party figure Rahul Gandhi due to generational and political differences.

Aiyar took a firm stance against Indira Gandhi's 18-month Emergency, labeling it as a conversion of democracy into a tyranny. He supported CPI(M) leader Pinrayi Vijayan in Kerala, straining ties with Congress, which emphasized his lack of recent connection with the party.

Amidst these political declarations, Aiyar criticized key Congress figures, including Shashi Tharoor and K C Venugopal, warning that the party's inability to handle dissent might lead it to its downfall.

