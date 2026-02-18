Mani Shankar Aiyar's Fiery Remarks and Political Allegiances
Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar revealed his political stance, identifying as a Gandhian, Nehruvian, and Rajivian, while distancing from being a 'Rahulian'. He criticized Indira Gandhi's Emergency and commented on current party dynamics, causing a rift with Congress as they distanced themselves from his statements.
- Country:
- India
Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar sparked controversy on Wednesday by declaring his loyalty to past leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Rajiv Gandhi, distancing himself from current party figure Rahul Gandhi due to generational and political differences.
Aiyar took a firm stance against Indira Gandhi's 18-month Emergency, labeling it as a conversion of democracy into a tyranny. He supported CPI(M) leader Pinrayi Vijayan in Kerala, straining ties with Congress, which emphasized his lack of recent connection with the party.
Amidst these political declarations, Aiyar criticized key Congress figures, including Shashi Tharoor and K C Venugopal, warning that the party's inability to handle dissent might lead it to its downfall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Political Identities: Gandhian Roots to Rajivian Influence
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over AI Summit Remarks
Voice Samples at Center of Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka High Court Quashes BJP's Defamation Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi
Political Tensions Rise: BJP MP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Leadership Amid Internal Turmoil