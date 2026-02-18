Kerala Governor's Controversial Remarks on Hindu Castes

During the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Puthumana Thanthra Vidyalayam, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar made a contentious statement about the historical structure of the Hindu religion, asserting that castes were a British addition from the time of the colonial census.

The Governor highlighted the institution's commitment to inclusive training in tantri, calling for a unified Hindu society. He urged the community to overcome the caste divides present despite constitutional safeguards.

Arlekar referenced the 2003 declaration by Puthumana Maheswaran Namboothiri, which echoed the progressive Temple Entry Proclamation of 1936, allowing all castes access to temple worship.

