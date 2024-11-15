Tourism Tensions: Japan's Struggle with Misbehaving Tourists

Japan is grappling with an increasing influx of foreign tourists who are impacting the country's cultural sites and public order. The recent arrest of a 65-year-old American for vandalizing the Meiji Jingu Shrine in Tokyo highlights the growing issue of misbehaving tourists in the nation.

The incident comes as Japan welcomes a record number of visitors, nearly 27 million by September, contributing significantly to the economy. However, the increase in tourism has led to incidents of vandalism and public disturbances at popular sites, raising concerns about "overtourism" and its effects.

Authorities have taken steps to mitigate these challenges, including the implementation of crowd control measures and restrictions. Notable measures include limiting access to certain tourist spots and enforcing public decorum rules to preserve Japan's cultural heritage and ensure a respectful visitor experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)