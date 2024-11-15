Left Menu

French PhD Student's Detention Sparks Diplomatic Deliberations

Victor Dupont, a 27-year-old French PhD student, was detained in Tunisia for 27 days, raising diplomatic tensions. His arrest, linked to his research on Tunisia's revolution and social issues, was condemned internationally. After diplomatic efforts, he was released and returned to France, highlighting concerns over foreigner safety in Tunisia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:29 IST
Victor Dupont, a French doctoral candidate, has returned to France after being detained in Tunisia for nearly a month. The 27-year-old's arrest stirred diplomatic conversations at the highest levels, prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to engage directly with Tunisian President Kais Saied.

Dupont, researching at Aix-Marseille University, was detained alongside colleagues, leading to a wave of international concern due to the political sensitivities surrounding his work on social movements and Tunisia's 2011 revolution. Despite the charges against him, his advocates argued that his research was legitimate and sanctioned by Tunisian authorities.

The arrest brought to the forefront issues about the treatment of foreigners in Tunisia, where President Saied's governance has been criticized for eroding freedoms. Although Dupont is now safely back in Paris, the incident has left a lasting impact on French-Tunisia diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

