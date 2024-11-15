French PhD Student's Detention Sparks Diplomatic Deliberations

Victor Dupont, a French doctoral candidate, has returned to France after being detained in Tunisia for nearly a month. The 27-year-old's arrest stirred diplomatic conversations at the highest levels, prompting French President Emmanuel Macron to engage directly with Tunisian President Kais Saied.

Dupont, researching at Aix-Marseille University, was detained alongside colleagues, leading to a wave of international concern due to the political sensitivities surrounding his work on social movements and Tunisia's 2011 revolution. Despite the charges against him, his advocates argued that his research was legitimate and sanctioned by Tunisian authorities.

The arrest brought to the forefront issues about the treatment of foreigners in Tunisia, where President Saied's governance has been criticized for eroding freedoms. Although Dupont is now safely back in Paris, the incident has left a lasting impact on French-Tunisia diplomatic relations.

