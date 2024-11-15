Left Menu

NCB's Unyielding Crusade Against Drugs: Massive Cocaine Bust in Delhi

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized over 80 kg of cocaine worth Rs 900 crore in Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the government's commitment to combating drug rackets. The operation also involved arrests related to another major drug bust off the Gujarat coast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:48 IST
NCB's Unyielding Crusade Against Drugs: Massive Cocaine Bust in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Narcotics Control Bureau has made a significant breakthrough in its ongoing campaign against drug trafficking, seizing over 80 kg of cocaine valued at approximately Rs 900 crore in New Delhi, as announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

This major drug bust occurred in the Janakpuri and Nangloi areas. The operation coincided with a collaborative effort by the NCB, Navy, and Gujarat ATS, which resulted in the confiscation of around 700 kg of methamphetamine along the Gujarat coastline, involving the arrest of eight Iranian nationals.

The successful seizures underscore the government's resolute stance in eradicating drug networks. The recent confiscation stems from earlier leads, with the drugs previously intercepted at a courier center, and intended for dispatch to Australia, indicating intricate international drug trafficking operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024