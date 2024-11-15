NCB's Unyielding Crusade Against Drugs: Massive Cocaine Bust in Delhi

The Narcotics Control Bureau has made a significant breakthrough in its ongoing campaign against drug trafficking, seizing over 80 kg of cocaine valued at approximately Rs 900 crore in New Delhi, as announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

This major drug bust occurred in the Janakpuri and Nangloi areas. The operation coincided with a collaborative effort by the NCB, Navy, and Gujarat ATS, which resulted in the confiscation of around 700 kg of methamphetamine along the Gujarat coastline, involving the arrest of eight Iranian nationals.

The successful seizures underscore the government's resolute stance in eradicating drug networks. The recent confiscation stems from earlier leads, with the drugs previously intercepted at a courier center, and intended for dispatch to Australia, indicating intricate international drug trafficking operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)