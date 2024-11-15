NCB's Unyielding Crusade Against Drugs: Massive Cocaine Bust in Delhi
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized over 80 kg of cocaine worth Rs 900 crore in Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the government's commitment to combating drug rackets. The operation also involved arrests related to another major drug bust off the Gujarat coast.
- Country:
- India
The Narcotics Control Bureau has made a significant breakthrough in its ongoing campaign against drug trafficking, seizing over 80 kg of cocaine valued at approximately Rs 900 crore in New Delhi, as announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.
This major drug bust occurred in the Janakpuri and Nangloi areas. The operation coincided with a collaborative effort by the NCB, Navy, and Gujarat ATS, which resulted in the confiscation of around 700 kg of methamphetamine along the Gujarat coastline, involving the arrest of eight Iranian nationals.
The successful seizures underscore the government's resolute stance in eradicating drug networks. The recent confiscation stems from earlier leads, with the drugs previously intercepted at a courier center, and intended for dispatch to Australia, indicating intricate international drug trafficking operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NCB
- cocaine
- drug bust
- Delhi
- Amit Shah
- Gujarat
- drug trafficking
- international
- India
- arrest
ALSO READ
Celebrating Statehood: Amit Shah's Tributes to Six Indian States
Anantnag Police Clamps Down on Drug Trafficking with Property Seizure
Turning Waste into Watts: Gujarat's 15 MW Power Revolution
Gujarat CM Ushers in Vikram Samvat 2081 with Visionary New Year Greetings
Amit Shah Unveils Gujarat's Largest Waste-to-Energy Plant in Ahmedabad