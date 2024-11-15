Left Menu

Trio Nabbed at Kochi Airport with Rs 7.47 Crore Hybrid Ganja Haul

Three individuals were arrested at Kochi International Airport for attempting to smuggle 14.9 kg of hybrid ganja, valued at Rs 7.47 crore. They arrived on flight FD 170 from Thailand and were caught at the exit gate with contraband hidden in their luggage. They face charges under the NDPS Act.

Updated: 15-11-2024 22:16 IST
Trio Nabbed at Kochi Airport with Rs 7.47 Crore Hybrid Ganja Haul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals have been apprehended at Kochi International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 14.9 kg of hybrid ganja, valued at approximately Rs 7.47 crore, through the facility. According to a statement from Customs, the suspects were on flight FD 170 from Thailand and were intercepted at the exit gate.

Officers discovered the contraband concealed cleverly within their checked baggage during an inspection. The materials, identified as a special variety of ganja, were seized after being detected by customs officials on duty.

Separate cases have been initiated against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The suspects have been placed in judicial custody as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

