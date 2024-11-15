Trio Nabbed at Kochi Airport with Rs 7.47 Crore Hybrid Ganja Haul
Three individuals were arrested at Kochi International Airport for attempting to smuggle 14.9 kg of hybrid ganja, valued at Rs 7.47 crore. They arrived on flight FD 170 from Thailand and were caught at the exit gate with contraband hidden in their luggage. They face charges under the NDPS Act.
Three individuals have been apprehended at Kochi International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 14.9 kg of hybrid ganja, valued at approximately Rs 7.47 crore, through the facility. According to a statement from Customs, the suspects were on flight FD 170 from Thailand and were intercepted at the exit gate.
Officers discovered the contraband concealed cleverly within their checked baggage during an inspection. The materials, identified as a special variety of ganja, were seized after being detected by customs officials on duty.
Separate cases have been initiated against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The suspects have been placed in judicial custody as the investigation proceeds.
