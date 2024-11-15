Diplomatic Dialogues: South Korea and China's Push for Peace

In a notable diplomatic encounter, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol urged cooperation with Chinese President Xi Jinping to address military tensions attributed to North Korea and Russia. Yonhap news agency reported the conversations held during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

This significant meeting, taking place in Lima, Peru, marks the first summit between Xi and Yoon in two years, highlighting a possible thaw in relations.

The dialogue underscores a mutual interest in regional stability, with both nations acknowledging the impact of military alliances and the necessity for cohesive strategies to ensure peace.

