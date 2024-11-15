Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: South Korea and China's Push for Peace

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, discussing the need for cooperation to address concerns over North Korea's and Russia's military activities. This summit marked their first meeting in two years, signaling potential diplomatic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:01 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: South Korea and China's Push for Peace
President

In a notable diplomatic encounter, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol urged cooperation with Chinese President Xi Jinping to address military tensions attributed to North Korea and Russia. Yonhap news agency reported the conversations held during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

This significant meeting, taking place in Lima, Peru, marks the first summit between Xi and Yoon in two years, highlighting a possible thaw in relations.

The dialogue underscores a mutual interest in regional stability, with both nations acknowledging the impact of military alliances and the necessity for cohesive strategies to ensure peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024