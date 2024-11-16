Left Menu

FBI Investigates Hate Messages After Trump's Election

The FBI is investigating offensive text messages targeting Black, Hispanic, and LGBTQ communities following Trump's election win. The messages, containing ethnic slurs and deportation threats, were shared on social media, evoking widespread condemnation. Authorities are yet to identify those responsible or the extent of the distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 05:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 05:14 IST
FBI Investigates Hate Messages After Trump's Election

Following the election victory of Donald Trump, the FBI is delving into a series of alarming text messages aimed at Black, Hispanic, and LGBTQ communities. These messages, which contain ethnic slurs and derogatory language, have drawn widespread outrage.

The threats included in the texts ranged from references to historical enslavement to more recent issues such as deportation and re-education camps. These messages surfaced online last week, prompting fears among minority groups regarding potential civil rights setbacks.

While both federal and state bodies are actively investigating, the source and scale of these messages remain unknown. The Trump campaign has distanced itself from these communications, as authorities work to uncover those behind this unsettling campaign of hate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024