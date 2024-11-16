FBI Investigates Hate Messages After Trump's Election

Following the election victory of Donald Trump, the FBI is delving into a series of alarming text messages aimed at Black, Hispanic, and LGBTQ communities. These messages, which contain ethnic slurs and derogatory language, have drawn widespread outrage.

The threats included in the texts ranged from references to historical enslavement to more recent issues such as deportation and re-education camps. These messages surfaced online last week, prompting fears among minority groups regarding potential civil rights setbacks.

While both federal and state bodies are actively investigating, the source and scale of these messages remain unknown. The Trump campaign has distanced itself from these communications, as authorities work to uncover those behind this unsettling campaign of hate.

