Youth Arrested for Assault on Minor: A Case of Broken Promises

A young man has been detained following accusations of rape against a minor, according to police reports released on Saturday. The accused, identified as Namvar alias Mani, aged 19, had been dating the victim for approximately six weeks.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Aatish Kumar Singh, stated that the suspect had proposed marriage to the 16-year-old girl before allegedly committing the assault. Legal proceedings are underway, with charges filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

Mani was taken into custody early Saturday, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the details of the case and ensure justice for the victim, authorities reported.

