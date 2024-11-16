Left Menu

Youth Arrested for Assault on Minor: A Case of Broken Promises

A 19-year-old youth named Namvar alias Mani has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl under the pretense of marriage. The incident highlights issues of trust and exploitation as the two were in a relationship for over a month. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 16-11-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 17:39 IST
Youth Arrested for Assault on Minor: A Case of Broken Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young man has been detained following accusations of rape against a minor, according to police reports released on Saturday. The accused, identified as Namvar alias Mani, aged 19, had been dating the victim for approximately six weeks.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Aatish Kumar Singh, stated that the suspect had proposed marriage to the 16-year-old girl before allegedly committing the assault. Legal proceedings are underway, with charges filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

Mani was taken into custody early Saturday, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the details of the case and ensure justice for the victim, authorities reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024