Gold Bust in Nagpur: Election Crackdown on Illegal Transport

Gold valued at Rs 14.5 crore was seized in Nagpur amid Maharashtra's election code of conduct implementation. The gold, transported by Sequel Logistics without proper permissions, was intercepted by poll officials. The continuing investigation emphasizes the lengths taken to enforce election laws.

Nagpur | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:38 IST
Gold worth Rs 14.5 crore was seized in Nagpur by election officials enforcing the model code of conduct for the Maharashtra assembly polls scheduled for November 20, an official announced.

Intercepted in the form of ornaments and biscuits, the gold was being transported by Gujarat-based Sequel Logistics. The Flying Surveillance Team (FST) halted the vehicle after it arrived in Nagpur by flight on Thursday, en route to Amravati from Ambazari Lake to Wadi.

Authorities discovered Sequel Logistics lacked the Election Commission's permission to transport the gold during the poll period. The gold has been detained at Ambazari police station, with further investigation ongoing as per the source.

