Four Russian and Belarusian nationals, previously detained in Chad for over a month, have flown back to Moscow, according to reports from Russian media. The group includes Maxim Shugalei, characterized by Western entities as affiliated with the late Wagner Group leader.

Chad's President Mahamat Idriss Deby sanctioned their release following diplomatic engagements. While detained at Ndjamena airport in September, no initial reasons were given for their capture, as reported by the state news agency RIA.

Their return coincides with Russia's broader geopolitical maneuvers in Africa, notably through the Wagner Group, which has played a significant role in regions like Burkina Faso and the Central African Republic. The Russian Foreign Ministry was instrumental in negotiating their freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)