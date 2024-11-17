Global Tensions and Calls for Climate Action Dominate News Briefs

In a tense geopolitical atmosphere, G20 diplomats struggled with differences on climate pay, taxes, and the Ukraine war ahead of their summit. The diplomatic deadlock comes as the UN's COP29 discussions focus on financing climate efforts.

Amid regional tensions, Iran refutes rumors of its ambassador's meeting with Elon Musk. Concurrently, unrest continues in Abkhazia, Georgia's breakaway region, as protesters refuse to leave the key parliament building, defying the president's resigning condition.

While climate finance remains a focal point for G20 discussions, diplomatic engagements further intensify in Asia, with Xi Jinping aiming for cooperative ties with the new Trump administration. Meanwhile, Israel's contentious military actions escalate, with strikes causing civilian casualties in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)