Global Tensions and Calls for Climate Action Dominate News Briefs

Global tensions rise as G20 diplomats face challenges on climate and Ukraine. Iran denies Elon Musk meeting, while unrest continues in Abkhazia. UN climate chief urges G20 leaders for financial support. Xi Jinping commits to work with Trump team, and Greek PM ousted over dissent. Israeli strikes cause casualties in Gaza.

Updated: 17-11-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 05:23 IST
In a tense geopolitical atmosphere, G20 diplomats struggled with differences on climate pay, taxes, and the Ukraine war ahead of their summit. The diplomatic deadlock comes as the UN's COP29 discussions focus on financing climate efforts.

Amid regional tensions, Iran refutes rumors of its ambassador's meeting with Elon Musk. Concurrently, unrest continues in Abkhazia, Georgia's breakaway region, as protesters refuse to leave the key parliament building, defying the president's resigning condition.

While climate finance remains a focal point for G20 discussions, diplomatic engagements further intensify in Asia, with Xi Jinping aiming for cooperative ties with the new Trump administration. Meanwhile, Israel's contentious military actions escalate, with strikes causing civilian casualties in Gaza.

