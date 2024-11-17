Unmasking Violence: China's Series of Disturbing Attacks

A troubling series of violent attacks has gripped China, a nation often praised for its rigorous public security measures. These incidents, regarded as some of the deadliest in the last decade, have sparked significant discussions about mental health in the country.

Among the most notable attacks was in Urumqi in 2014, where men drove SUVs into crowds, tossing explosives and resulting in a death toll of 43, including the assailants. In 2015 and 2016, bombings in Liuzhou and arson in Yinchuan claimed numerous lives.

More recent incidents include a vehicular attack in Zhuhai, and stabbings in Wuxi, each underscoring escalating societal frustrations. These tragedies have sparked a broader discourse on social media, questioning the mental health landscape in China.

