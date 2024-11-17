Massive Russian Missile Barrage Targets Ukraine's Energy Grid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday that Russia orchestrated a massive offensive involving 120 missiles and 90 drones, specifically aimed at Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

According to Zelenskyy, the assault comprised different types of drones like Shaheds, along with cruise, ballistic, and aero ballistic missiles. Ukrainian defense forces successfully intercepted 140 air targets, he stated on the Telegram platform.

The primary target was Ukraine's energy facilities, and regrettably, these attacks resulted in damage. In Mykolaiv, a drone strike led to the deaths of two people, while six others were hurt, including two children.

(With inputs from agencies.)