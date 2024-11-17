Tragedy in Beit Lahiya: Civilian Casualties in Gaza's Residential Strike

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed or injured following an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, according to medial reports.

The strike reportedly hit a building housing six families, with varying figures on the number of casualties. The Hamas-run Gaza government claims 72 people were killed, while a response is still awaited from Israeli officials, who often contest Hamas's casualty reports.

In its ongoing military campaign against Hamas militants, Israel sent tanks into Gaza's towns and historic refugee camps last month. Israeli efforts aim to prevent Hamas from regrouping in the region.

