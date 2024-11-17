Left Menu

Tragedy in Beit Lahiya: Civilian Casualties in Gaza's Residential Strike

A recent Israeli strike on a residential building in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, has resulted in dozens of Palestinian casualties. Estimates of fatalities differ, with conflicting reports from Hamas and a lack of comment from Israel. The Israeli military continues its campaign targeting Hamas militants in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 14:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed or injured following an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, according to medial reports.

The strike reportedly hit a building housing six families, with varying figures on the number of casualties. The Hamas-run Gaza government claims 72 people were killed, while a response is still awaited from Israeli officials, who often contest Hamas's casualty reports.

In its ongoing military campaign against Hamas militants, Israel sent tanks into Gaza's towns and historic refugee camps last month. Israeli efforts aim to prevent Hamas from regrouping in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

