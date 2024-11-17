Breaking the Case: Arrest in Baba Siddique Murder

The Mumbai Crime Branch has announced the arrest of a 25th suspect in connection with the high-profile murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The arrest took place in Akola, Maharashtra, where Gujarat resident Salmanbhai Iqbalbhai Vohra was apprehended in collaboration with local police.

Vohra, who hails from Petlad in Anand district, Gujarat, is accused of providing financial assistance to several individuals linked to Siddique's murder, including Nareshkumar Singh. Authorities state that Vohra's financial involvement began in May with the opening of a bank account.

The investigation recently advanced with the capture of alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, who was detained in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, while attempting to escape to Nepal. Gautam had been evading authorities since the October 12 shooting near Zeeshan Siddique's office.

