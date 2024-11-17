Left Menu

Breaking the Case: Arrest in Baba Siddique Murder

The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a Gujarat resident involved in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder, bringing the arrest total to 25. Salmanbhai Iqbalbhai Vohra allegedly provided financial support to other accused. Police nabbed the main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, while attempting to flee to Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:33 IST
The Mumbai Crime Branch has announced the arrest of a 25th suspect in connection with the high-profile murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The arrest took place in Akola, Maharashtra, where Gujarat resident Salmanbhai Iqbalbhai Vohra was apprehended in collaboration with local police.

Vohra, who hails from Petlad in Anand district, Gujarat, is accused of providing financial assistance to several individuals linked to Siddique's murder, including Nareshkumar Singh. Authorities state that Vohra's financial involvement began in May with the opening of a bank account.

The investigation recently advanced with the capture of alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam, who was detained in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, while attempting to escape to Nepal. Gautam had been evading authorities since the October 12 shooting near Zeeshan Siddique's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

