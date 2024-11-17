Left Menu

Russia's Devastating Missile Onslaught on Ukraine

Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine, dealing severe damage to the power infrastructure and causing fatalities. The strikes followed the U.S. presidential election and highlight Ukraine's ongoing need for advanced air defense systems. NATO member Poland scrambled its air force as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:36 IST
Russia's Devastating Missile Onslaught on Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia executed its largest airstrike against Ukraine in nearly three months, unleashing 120 missiles and 90 drones, resulting in severe damage to the power grid and at least seven fatalities, officials reported. The attack intensified fears of long-term blackouts as Ukraine heads into winter.

The strikes came shortly after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, raising concerns over potential negotiation pushes. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Russia of targeting civilians and critical infrastructure in peaceful cities.

Power cuts were implemented across several regions, and NATO member Poland enhanced air precautions. Despite the devastation, Ukrainian forces hold defensive stances, countering Russia's aggressive eastern advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024