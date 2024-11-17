Russia's Devastating Missile Onslaught on Ukraine

Russia executed its largest airstrike against Ukraine in nearly three months, unleashing 120 missiles and 90 drones, resulting in severe damage to the power grid and at least seven fatalities, officials reported. The attack intensified fears of long-term blackouts as Ukraine heads into winter.

The strikes came shortly after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election, raising concerns over potential negotiation pushes. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Russia of targeting civilians and critical infrastructure in peaceful cities.

Power cuts were implemented across several regions, and NATO member Poland enhanced air precautions. Despite the devastation, Ukrainian forces hold defensive stances, countering Russia's aggressive eastern advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)