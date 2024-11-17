High-Speed Chase in Nagpur: Arrests and Injuries in Dramatic Police Incident

In a dramatic turn of events early Sunday in Nagpur city, two men were arrested after allegedly attempting to run over police officers, causing injuries to two pedestrians and a policeman.

According to police accounts, constable Aniruddha Sahasrabuddhe and his team tried to stop a speeding car during a routine security check at around 1.30 am between Bhagwaghar Square and Mominpura Square.

The suspects fled the scene, only for Sahasrabuddhe and another officer to give chase. The car eventually hit a two-wheeler and a house railing before two of the four occupants were apprehended, while two others escaped.

