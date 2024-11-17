High-Speed Chase in Nagpur: Arrests and Injuries in Dramatic Police Incident
A high-speed chase in Nagpur led to the arrests of two men who allegedly attempted to run over police officers. The incident resulted in injuries to two pedestrians and a policeman. The chase ended after the suspects' car hit a two-wheeler and crashed into a house railing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-11-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 23:04 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events early Sunday in Nagpur city, two men were arrested after allegedly attempting to run over police officers, causing injuries to two pedestrians and a policeman.
According to police accounts, constable Aniruddha Sahasrabuddhe and his team tried to stop a speeding car during a routine security check at around 1.30 am between Bhagwaghar Square and Mominpura Square.
The suspects fled the scene, only for Sahasrabuddhe and another officer to give chase. The car eventually hit a two-wheeler and a house railing before two of the four occupants were apprehended, while two others escaped.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chandra Shekhar Aazad's Alarming Train Incident Sparks Call for Action
Tragic Incident: Car Plunges into River in Rajasthan
Delhi Traffic Cops Targeted in Brazen Hit-and-Run Incident
Kochi Water Metro Incident: Boats Collide Safely, Inquiry Launched
Escalation in Lebanon: Rising Casualties and Injuries