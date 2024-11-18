Left Menu

Deadly Attack: Resurgence of Conflict in Northern Iraq

A roadside bomb in northern Iraq killed three soldiers and wounded two others near Tuz Khurmatu. The Islamic State claimed responsibility, highlighting the group's continued threat in the region despite its defeat in 2017.

Updated: 18-11-2024 02:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 02:09 IST
A deadly roadside bombing in northern Iraq resulted in the deaths of three soldiers and left two others critically wounded, according to police and hospital sources. The attack targeted an Iraqi army vehicle near Tuz Khurmatu, approximately 175 kilometers north of Baghdad.

The Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Amaq, the group's news agency, reported that two senior officers and a soldier were killed, while three others sustained injuries.

Despite the group's official defeat in 2017 after taking control of significant areas in Iraq and Syria, Islamic State operatives continue to pose a threat through sporadic hit-and-run attacks against Iraqi government forces.

