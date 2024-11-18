Left Menu

High Court Rejects Urgent PIL on Maharashtra Police Appointments

The Bombay High Court refused an urgent hearing on a public interest litigation challenging the appointments of Rashmi Shukla and Sanjay Verma as Maharashtra police chiefs. The PIL claims the appointments are arbitrary and impair election independence, but the court questioned the petitioner's legal standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:56 IST
High Court Rejects Urgent PIL on Maharashtra Police Appointments
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed an urgency appeal concerning a public interest litigation (PIL) that disputes the appointments of Rashmi Shukla and Sanjay Verma to pivotal police positions in Maharashtra. The suit, led by attorney Pratul Bhadale, calls these appointments arbitrary and detrimental, especially near the state assembly elections.

On November 5, Sanjay Verma assumed the role of Director General of Police (DGP), succeeding Rashmi Shukla, who was temporarily ousted by the Election Commission's direction. The government has mandated that Verma's appointment is provisional, concluding after the election period.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya led a division bench questioning Bhadale's standing to file the PIL, stating that the appointment's conditionality doesn't warrant immediate court intervention, as it doesn't immediately harm any individual or public interest. They suggested any challenge should have been timely, noting the compliance with election mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024