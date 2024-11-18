Himachal Pradesh's New Compassionate Employment Initiative

The government of Himachal Pradesh is exploring the possibility of instituting a compassionate employment policy, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday. During a high-level meeting, Sukhu highlighted a focused plan to offer employment to those who have lost family members serving in the government.

According to an official statement, the chief minister instructed officers to gather and present comprehensive department-wise applicant details. Sukhu assured that the government will deliberate over these insights to formulate a decision that will favor the largest number of applicants possible.

The chief minister emphasized the state's commitment to the welfare of dependents, stating that preferential employment would be provided to widows and orphans on compassionate grounds, reflecting the government's humane approach to community support.

(With inputs from agencies.)