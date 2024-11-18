Tragic Affair: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Widow in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, a 28-year-old man named Shahrukh was arrested for allegedly murdering a 32-year-old widow by slitting her throat. The incident was driven by jealousy over suspected infidelity in their affair. The police have arrested him and recovered the murder weapon.
A man has been arrested in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh for the alleged murder of a 32-year-old widow. Police report that Shahrukh, 28, slit the woman's throat in her home on Sunday.
The incident unfolded in Kalaunda village, Greater Noida, when suspicions of an illicit relationship drove Shahrukh to kill the woman, with whom he had been having an affair for several years. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ashok Kumar Singh stated that they received a report of the crime late Sunday.
The accused was apprehended after investigators recovered the weapon believed to have been used in the murder. A case has been filed, and Shahrukh is set to appear in court on Monday.
